Lowcountry group teaches proper Narcan administration

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry group is holding a Narcan training session for those who want the ability to save victims from overdosing on drugs.
Justplainkillers.com recently released statistics showing that Charleston County is now leading South Carolina in overdose deaths since 2017. Charleston County is closely followed by Greeneville and Horry counties.
The instructors at the class provided by Wake Up Carolina say that statistic needs to change.
“Every death is one too many,” Nancy Shipman, an administrator, says.
By training community members on how to use Naloxone, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdose, instructors say lives can be saved quickly.
“You may never have to use it but it’s important to have if you need it,” Shipman says.
They say they are determined to face the opioid epidemic head on and with success, but they weren’t shocked to see the staggering numbers.
“It’s not surprising because what we know is that it doesn’t discriminate, anybody, any race, anywhere, any ethnicity, and social factor,” Donna White, a class participant says.
Shipman says this epidemic is close to her heart, so if she can help someone save a life, she will.
“This passion I have caught me because I lost my son to a heroin overdose,” Shipman says.
They also say to learn about the warning signs of an overdose, because you never know when someone will need you.
Administrators say there will be several more classes in the future if you happened to miss out on this one.
