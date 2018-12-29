Man captured in Lowcountry car chase is North Charleston murder suspect out on bond

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators say a man who was captured following a car chase with deputies is a North Charleston murder suspect who was out on bond.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Damion Kareeb Brown was arrested by deputies.
He faces charges which include reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.
Brown was arrested following a chase that started on I-26 eastbound near I-526, and ended in the Hub Village area of North Charleston.
“Brown bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot, but was soon apprehended by a K-9,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.
Live 5 reporter Harve Jacobs witnessed the chase and says it ended on Accabee Road.
The sheriff’s office says Brown was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest because he was out on bond for a pending 2017 murder charge out of North Charleston.
Officers found the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the back of his neck, laying on the ground next to a fence.
Brown was then arrested at the Citadel Mall in August of 2017 for the death of 41-year-old Terrance Jones.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.