Mt. Pleasant police using extra patrols, check points leading into New Year’s Eve

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - On Friday night, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department was out in full force with extra patrols and two checkpoints set up along the area to ensure that reckless or intoxicated drivers are not on the streets.
Lt. Pat Carter says the city is so dedicated to DUI patrols because Mt. Pleasant is a DUI city.
The holidays typically involve numerous parties and late nights, so police say this time of year is when they are needed most.
“We would rather be arresting people than knocking on doors telling people they lost loved ones,” Carter says.
Carter says South Carolina is currently fifth in the country for the most dangerous states to drive, and says he expects that they will soon bump down from the fifth most dangerous.
He says just this month alone police officers have made over 30 DUI arrests.
Carter hopes that with more nights like tonight, their message will be heard loud and clear.
“We really encourage that smart way home, either ride share or a taxi. Make that plan before you drink so you can make that smart decision,” Carter says.
