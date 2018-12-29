Note says Britain's queen 'naturally' wanted new royal yacht

FILE - In this file photo dated Oct. 6, 1964, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Captain G. L. Simpson, as she leaves the Royal Yacht Britannia to inspect the 2nd Battalion of the Canadian Guard, on her arrival at Charlottetown, Canada. A newly discovered note dated 1995 in the U.K.’s National Archives Saturday Dec. 29, 2018, shows that Queen Elizabeth II let government officials know she would welcome a replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia once it was decommissioned. The Royal Yacht Britannia was in service from 1954 to 1997. (AP Photo/FILE)