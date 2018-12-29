Orangeburg deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say robbed an 83-year-old man on Saturday.
The robbery occurred at 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Shadowlawn Drive, according to OCSO spokesperson Richard Walker.
Deputies say the suspect exited a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Honda, driven by a female.
The suspect demanded the victim turn over his moped before fleeing on the moped, deputies say.
OCSO has released a composite rendering of the armed robbery suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
