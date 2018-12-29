Police investigating death of infant in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating the death of an infant who was reported unresponsive early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a home in the 1800 block of Balsam Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. where an EMS crew was already on the scene rendering aid, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The infant later died at MUSC.
The identity of the child has not yet been released.
The death is being investigated by the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
