Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire, son receiving treatment for burns

HARLEYVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim killed in a Harleyville house fire early Saturday morning.
Brenda Royal, 73, was found dead after fire crews responded to a her home located at 133 Victoria Drive, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul J. Brouthers.
The fire happened around 12 a.m. Saturday morning, Brouthers says.
Fire officials say Royal’s son, who was injured in the house fire, has been sent to the Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia. The extent of his injuries are not known as this time.
The Dorchester County Fire Rescue is currently investigating the house fire.
The State Law Enforcement Division and State Fire Marshall’s Office is also investigating.
