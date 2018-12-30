Banton helps Western Kentucky beat No. 15 Wisconsin 83-76

Wisconsin: The Badgers couldn't get the separation Gard wanted in the first half. Wisconsin's largest lead was six in the first half and the Badgers scored on 35 of their 73 possessions. WKU's 83 points were a season-high allowed by the Badgers, who will fall in the top 25 poll to start Big Ten play. "I thought we did some decent things in the first half, but could never get some separation," Gard said. "Good lesson for us as long as we take it and get better from it."