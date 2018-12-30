Bond set for two arrested after armed robbery

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been set for two people arrested after robbing a man during a pre-planned sexual encounter.
On December 29, Zackary Pearson Mullins and Ellen Hyde robbed a man at an apartment complex located at 802 E Estates Blvd, according to an affidavit.
Hyde met the man at approximately 4:40 p.m., court documents say. After Hyde led the man into a bedroom, Mullins pointed a weapon at his head.
An affidavit confirms that the weapon was a realistic airsoft gun.
Both Hyde and Mullins demanded money from the man and then told him to leave the apartment, the affidavit says.
Quickly after leaving the apartment, the victim reported the incident to the police.
Mullins received a $15,000 surety body for armed robbery with a deadly weapon and a $40,000 surety bond for possession of firearm during commission of a violent crime.
Hyde received a $20,000 surety bond for armed robbery with a deadly weapon.
