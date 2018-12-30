CofC opens CAA play with road win

The Seahawks cut Charleston's lead to 67-66 with 2:07 remaining after back-to-back layups by Cacok and Shawn O'Connell. Jarrell Brantley answered with an offensive rebound and putback and a 3-point lead with 1:36 to go. UNCW committed turnovers on its next two possessions and the Seahawks were forced to foul with 21 seconds remaining, still trailing by three. Marquise Pointer made two free throws for the Cougars, Kai Toews missed a 3-pointer for UNCW and Jaylen McManus made two free throws to close the scoring.