Erne scores late, Lightning beat Canadiens 6-5

Nikita Kucherov extended his point streak to 10 games (six goals, 15 assists) with a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay. He is the 14th player in NHL history to post multiple point streaks of 10 or more games in consecutive seasons. The only other player to do so since 1994-95 is Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin (2007-08 and 2008-09).