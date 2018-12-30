Former Botswana president feuds with government over Trump

On its website, the U.S. Embassy praises Botswana's democratic record and says U.S. priorities there including combating HIV and AIDS, cooperation with "one of the most professional militaries on the continent" and support for the fight against wildlife trafficking. This month, the Trump administration announced a sharp refocus of its Africa strategy to counter what it called the "predatory" practices of China and Russia, and said the U.S. will now choose its African partners more carefully.