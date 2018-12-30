Loved ones speak out after West Ashley man is shot and killed

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are still looking for the person who shot and killed a man in West Ashley early Thursday morning.
The man, identified as Aubrey Zanders, was found by Charleston Police and then taken to MUSC where he later died from his injuries.
His was one of two shootings Thursday morning. The other being less than two miles away, Charleston County Deputies have not said whether the two incidents are related.
Zanders’ friends and family now say the person who killed him must not have known him because he was the nicest person they ever met.
Loved ones had only good things to say when remembering him, but the thought of his death brought out their emotions in waves as they remembered he won’t be coming back.
“Why of all people would take away my very own brother when he did nothing wrong, had no grudges, minding his own business, and just enjoying life,” Arthur Zanders, Aubrey Zander’s little brother says.
Deputies say there aren’t any suspects at this time, but the family says without closure, they can’t go on.
“I have never seen my mom in that much pain, its unbearable for me to watch,” Zanders says.
When friends and family of Zander’s gathered to talk to Live 5 News, they shared stories and memories of him from when they were growing up. They all said he would do anything for anyone without hesitating.
“Whoever ends up being responsible has no idea what they’ve done, the reach he had and how he was there for his family there will never be anyone like him,” RJ Lawrence, Zander’s childhood friend says.
The family says they will be laying him to rest later this week.
