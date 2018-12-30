Shockers: Richt retires, Diaz takes over at Miami

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Miami coach Mark Richt walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Richt has made the stunning decision to retire, leaving after three years leading his alma mater and with five years remaining on his contract. Richt says the decision was his and came in the best interests of the program. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (John Amis)
By TIM REYNOLDS | December 30, 2019 at 1:04 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 10:58 PM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Manny Diaz has agreed to a five-year contract to replace Mark Richt as coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Diaz came to terms hours after Richt stunned the school by announcing his retirement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school has not formally announced the hiring. Players were told Sunday night

Diaz left Temple before ever coaching a game there. Diaz took the job to become coach of the Owls earlier this month, a deal he has now backed out of to take over at Miami.

Diaz had been the defensive coordinator under Richt for the past three seasons, and is a Miami native.

