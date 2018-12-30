Near Record Highs New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures will feel comfortable to ring in the New Year, but they’ll be well above normal! Warmer air will get pumped in from the south heading into New Years Eve. By the afternoon, highs should approach the mid to upper 70s (near the record of 78 degrees). New Year’s Day highs should be in the upper 70s (near the 80 degree record)!
Until then look for highs in the upper 60s today under mostly cloudy skies. There’s a slight chance for rain after the morning hours. Warmer air will get pumped in from the south heading into New Years Eve. There’s enough moisture to spark a shower or two on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but conditions should stay mainly dry. This warmth hangs on until late in the work week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, slight shower chance; LOW: 59, HIGH: 68.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Spotty shower possible, warmer; LOW:57, HIGH: 77.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Staying warm, spotty shower possible; LOW: 62, HIGH: 79.
WEDNESDAY: Chance for scattered rain, LOW: 60, HIGH: 69.
THURSDAY: Scattered rain; LOW: 52, HIGH: 67.
FRIDAY: Cooler and drier; LOW: 43, HIGH: 56.
SATURDAY: Sunny; LOW: 40, HIGH 65.
Danielle Prinz
