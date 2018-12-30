Person killed by lion at NC animal center; lion also killed

YANCEYVILLE, NC (RNN) - One person is dead after being attacked by a lion Sunday afternoon at North Carolina’s Conservators Center.
According to WNCN, the lion escaped a locked area of an enclosure as an animal keeper performed routine cleaning.
The lion was later killed by gunfire so officials could retrieve the body of the slain person.
The Conservators Center, located in Caswell County, will be closed until further notice. It released the following statement to local media:
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.