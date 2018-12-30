Police respond to report of shots fired at N. Charleston restaurant

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston officers are responding to a reported shooting at a restaurant, according to dispatch.
It happening at the Chili’s in the 9800 block of Dorchester Road, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
The call came in at 7:52 p.m.
According to witnesses, two black males were in a verbal altercation inside of the business.
One man left after the argument, Pryor said. The second man then left when customers heard shots outside.
Officers found one vehicle that was hit by the gunfire, Pryor said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available
