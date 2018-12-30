WATCH: Clemson fans react to big win in Dallas

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Fans were excited for the Cotton Bowl the entire week but the big win against Notre Dame was the perfect end to Saturday night.
Over 72,000 people packed AT&T Stadium for the game but many Fighting Irish fans left early.
As the confetti fell many fans stayed to watch the post-game trophy presentation while others ran to t-shirt booths to pick up some “Bay Bound” swag.
During the game many fans began to look up flights for California once the Tigers started to pull away from the Fighting Irish and others said they’ve had their reservations booked for a few weeks.
Here’s a look at some of our favorite fan moments.
