Woman arrested after calling 911 to ask for ride, deputies say

LONOKE COUNTY, AR (KARK/CNN) - An Arkansas woman faces charges after deputies say she called 911 three times in one night, asking for a ride then cursing at a dispatcher who wouldn’t send anyone out.
Tara Chambers, 22, is charged with a misdemeanor count of communicating a false alarm. She is being held on a $545 bond.
Deputies say Chambers abused 911 early Wednesday morning when she called three times because she wanted a ride. Two of the calls were to Lonoke County dispatchers, and the third was to Jacksonville Police.
Chambers was reportedly walking in an area near a busy intersection when she made the calls.
In a recording of one call to Lonoke County dispatchers, the 22-year-old can be heard asking for a ride, which the dispatcher denies her.
"911 doesn't help?" Chambers asked.
"Well, we don’t do courtesy rides,” the dispatcher replied. “This is an emergency line. It’s not a taxi number.”
Chambers then curses at the dispatcher.
Deputies say when Chambers called Jacksonville Police, she said she was in danger, but she really wasn’t.
When authorities responded to the area, they say Chambers told them she thought she had warrants and wanted to turn herself in. They say she didn’t appear to be intoxicated.
