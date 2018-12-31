World stocks rise on last day of turbulent year

TRUMP TRADE: Investor sentiment was supported by Trump's tweet on Sunday saying he had a "long and very good call" with Xi. "Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made." Meanwhile, the official Xinhua News Agency cited a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying that "China stands ready to work with the United States to move forward the China-U.S. ties which are underpinned by coordination, cooperation and stability." Prospects for an agreement to forestall more U.S. penalty tariffs on Chinese exports remain uncertain, analysts say.