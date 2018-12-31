Camden man and son on track to be first in world to scuba dive in every ocean, climb seven summits

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - Major General Tom Mullikin, who recently retired from command of S.C. State Guard, left Wednesday for Nepal to climb a portion of Mt. Everest.
Mullikin left with his son, Thomas Millikin Jr., as part of their overall quest to successfully climb Everest.
“Thomas Jr. and I are on track now to be the first in the world to have scuba dived in every ocean and summit all seven summits,” Mullikin Sr. said.
Mullikin has already achieved successful climbs to the summits of the highest mountains in Europe (Mt. Elbrus), Africa (Mt. Kilimanjaro), Australia (Mt. Kosciuszko) and South America (Mt. Aconcagua) as well as mountain ranges across North America and Antarctica.
Mullikin has also recorded dives in all of the Earth’s oceans, including certification as a polar diver for his ice dives in the Arctic and Antarctic Oceans.
Mullikin is on track to a new world record, that of becoming the first human to have both climbed the world’s seven great summits and SCUBA diving in all five of Earth’s oceans.
“It’s been a wonderful way to spend a life out in the outdoors,” Mullikin Sr. said. “I’ve been blessed beyond measures and now to be able to enjoy with my son and my friends and my family is just something I could have never imagined growing up here in Camden.”
He’s logged all the dives, and to date, he’s climbed four of the world’s seven great summits.
“I’d start with Kilimanjaro, it was the first of the seven summits I started with and breaking the clouds on summit day, it’s almost indescribable,” Mullikin said.
With picture-perfect memories from every climb, “you really get a profound sense with the beauty on earth and you become more convicted about finding that balance between development and protecting the environment,” Mullikin Sr. said.
They say each climb comes with a lot of planning.
“Going on these mountains there’s no do-overs,” Mullikin Sr. said. “You have to be very careful with what you’re planning to what you have.”
The Mullikins put labels on each item they bring on the climb. They also map out day to day schedules.
“Not just GPS but we will have paper maps,” Mullikin Sr. said. “I want to know I’m going in and I’m coming out.”
With each climb, when they make it to the top they place a South Carolina state flag. Mullikin is hopeful to place one at the top of Mt. Everest.
“To be able to plant that flag it would be a tremendous, hopefully, testimony to the DNA of a South Carolinian sandlapper,” Mullikin Sr. said.
The remaining three mountains to climb are Mt. Denali, Mt. Vinson and Mt. Everest in Asia.
The Mullikins are currently climbing a portion of Mt. Everest, conditioning to achieve the summit in 2020.
They plan to be in Asia until Mid-January.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.