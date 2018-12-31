4 charged in armed robbery; may be involved in others targeting Hispanics

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they have made an arrest in an armed robbery that happened Sunday night, and the suspect may be involved in others targeting Hispanics.
The suspects, a 16-year-old, 21-year-old Vernell Lockhart, 18-year-old Zaquan Carter, and 20-year-old Alex Shawn Robinson are all facing charges in connection with an armed robbery on Alston Street Dec. 30.
Officers have been in the area recently because of a string of armed robberies primarily targeting the Hispanic community, police department spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
“We are looking at additional robberies in our jurisdiction that may have involved these suspects and cooperating with the surrounding jurisdictions (Charleston county and Berkeley county) to see if the suspects may be associated with similar robberies,” Pryor added.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Alston Street Sunday night around 6 p.m. for a robbery when the suspects were found. One officer saw a suspect throw a gun from the window of a car and conducted a traffic stop and the men were found with more than $2,200 in cash on them, according to the incident report.
The men are expected in bond court Monday night.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.