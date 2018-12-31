CofC releases contract details for new president

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The College of Charleston has released details regarding the contract of its incoming president, Dr. Andrew Hsu.
The contract, which covers five years, includes a salary of more than $410,000, a 15 percent raise and a furnished residence on campus.
The college will also pay for a car for the president and travel expenses for the president and his wife.
Hsu will receive a $50,000 retention bonus if he remains in the position until the end of his term.
Hsu is set to become the 23rd president of the college. He will officially start his term on May 16 but his job will begin in March.
Hsu currently serves as the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Toledo.
