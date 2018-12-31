How to get rid of your Christmas tree in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One holiday tradition for many families is going to the Christmas tree farm or lot to pick out a special tree for the living room. It’s decorated with lights with presents eventually placed underneath.
The less talked about hassle is how to properly get rid of it after the holidays are over. Some Lowcountry agencies recommend you recycle it. First remove all decorations from the tree such as lights, tinsel and ornaments.
In Charleston County, residents can drop their tree off at the Bees Ferry compost facility from Jan. 2-9 and receive a free bag of compost. A list of dropsites can be found here. Make sure to check with your own municipality as some such as North Charleston and Summerville offer curbside pick-up as part of their regularly-scheduled curbside yard debris removal service.
All Dorchester County residents can dispose of Christmas trees at one of the sites below:
Miles Road Convenience Site: 130 Suburban Lane, Summerville Hours: Tuesday & Thursday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sandy Pines Convenience Site: 374 Sandy Pines Lane, Dorchester Hours: Monday, Wednesday & Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Tuesday & Thursday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Berkeley County, SCDNR has a tree drop-off area in Bonneau open until Jan. 10 located at 305 Black Oak Road. Some cities and counties may also offer free tree grinding, which can then be used for flowerbeds or gardens.
