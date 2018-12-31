LIST: Lowcountry New Year’s Eve events

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Are you ready to ring in the New Year in the Lowcountry?
There is no shortage of possible events to attend where you can countdown and celebrate leaving 2018 in the dust. Check out the list below:
Folly Beach Flip Flop drop
City of Folly Beach
Tickets: Free
Yorktown Countdown
USS Yorktown 40 Patriots Point Road Mount Pleasant
Tickets: $175
New Year’s Eve PJ Party
The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits and The Restoration 75 Wentworth Street Charleston
Tickets: $125
New Year’s Eve at The Alley
The Alley131 Columbus Street CharlestonTickets: $75
New Year’s Eve at the Cedar Room
The Cedar Room 701 East Bay Street, Suite 200 Charleston
Tickets: Start at $125
New Year’s Speakeasy
Bay Street Biergarten 349 East Bay Charleston
Tickets: $125
Midnight at The RiceMill
Historic Rice Mill 17 Lockwood Drive Charleston
Tickets: Starting at $130
Wild Dunes Resort New Year’s Eve Celebration
Sweetgrass Pavillion 5803 Palm Boulevard Isle Of Palms
Tickets: Starting at $35 for ages 12 & older, $12 for children 4-12
New Year’s Eve Cruise
Cruise departs from Patriots Point 40 Patriots Point Road Mount Pleasant
Tickets: $99
The Carolina Girl - New Year’s Eve Party
Departs from St Johns Yacht Harbor 2408 Maybank Highway Johns Island
Tickets: $165
90′s New Year’s Eve
Frothy Beard 1401 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston
Tickets: $40
Snyder Grand Ball NYE 2019
South Carolina Aquarium 100 Aquarium Wharf Charleston
Tickets: Starting at $149
Chuckdown Countdown
Charleston Marriott 170 Lockwood Drive Charleston
Tickets: Starting at $145
New Year’s Eve at Dockery’s
Dockery’s 880 Island Park Drive Daniel Island
Tickets: $30
Charleston Wonderland
Memminger Auditorium 56 Beaufain Street Charleston
Tickets: $185
New Year’s Eve on the creek
Tavern & Table and Red’s Ice House 100 Church Street Mount Pleasant
Tickets: Starting at $90
