LIST: Lowcountry New Year’s Eve events

By Live 5 News Web Staff | December 31, 2019 at 5:11 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 6:44 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Are you ready to ring in the New Year in the Lowcountry?

Check out the list below:

Folly Beach Flip Flop drop

City of Folly Beach

Tickets: Free

Yorktown Countdown

USS Yorktown 40 Patriots Point Road Mount Pleasant

Tickets: $175

New Year’s Eve PJ Party

The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits and The Restoration 75 Wentworth Street Charleston

Tickets: $125

New Year’s Eve at The Alley

The Alley131 Columbus Street CharlestonTickets: $75

New Year’s Eve at the Cedar Room

The Cedar Room 701 East Bay Street, Suite 200 Charleston

Tickets: Start at $125

New Year’s Speakeasy

Bay Street Biergarten 349 East Bay Charleston

Tickets: $125

Midnight at The RiceMill

Historic Rice Mill 17 Lockwood Drive Charleston

Tickets: Starting at $130

Wild Dunes Resort New Year’s Eve Celebration

Sweetgrass Pavillion 5803 Palm Boulevard Isle Of Palms

Tickets: Starting at $35 for ages 12 & older, $12 for children 4-12

New Year’s Eve Cruise

Cruise departs from Patriots Point 40 Patriots Point Road Mount Pleasant

Tickets: $99

The Carolina Girl - New Year’s Eve Party

Departs from St Johns Yacht Harbor 2408 Maybank Highway Johns Island

Tickets: $165

90′s New Year’s Eve

Frothy Beard 1401 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston

Tickets: $40

Snyder Grand Ball NYE 2019

South Carolina Aquarium 100 Aquarium Wharf Charleston

Tickets: Starting at $149

Chuckdown Countdown

Charleston Marriott 170 Lockwood Drive Charleston

Tickets: Starting at $145

New Year’s Eve at Dockery’s

Dockery’s 880 Island Park Drive Daniel Island

Tickets: $30

Charleston Wonderland

Memminger Auditorium 56 Beaufain Street Charleston

Tickets: $185

New Year’s Eve on the creek

Tavern & Table and Red’s Ice House 100 Church Street Mount Pleasant

Tickets: Starting at $90

