Mega Millions New Year’s Day jackpot increases to $425 million

(RNN) -The Mega Millions jackpot was already big, but now a lucky winner could kick off the new year with an even bigger bang.
Nobody won the jackpot in Friday night’s drawing, so now the top prize has climbed to an estimated $425 million. It’s up for grabs in a rare New Year’s Day drawing.
It’s only the fifth time Mega Millions will hold a drawing on the first day of the year. Those drawings haven’t produced a winner since 2008.
To win the jackpot, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.
Then, that winner must decide whether they want to take cash or an annuity.
The cash option will get you $248.8 million up front.
The annuity will gradually pay you the entire $415 million over the next 30 years. To help combat inflation, each payment will be five percent higher than the last.
Statistically, you only have a one in 302,575,350 chance of hitting the jackpot. Even so, smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.
Mega Millions saw five jackpot winners in 2018. The winner of the record $1.5 billion jackpot in October has still not claimed the prize.
