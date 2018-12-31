Out of tragedy, a man finds his true calling

View this post on Instagram

PLEASE join me at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Annual Art in Motion Fundraiser. This Particular Art show very special to me. Formerly known as Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, Ranked #1 Rehab for 21 years straight. This where I started to rebuild my life and art therapy was a big part of it. This Show Celebrates The Therapeutic Recreation Department..( Art Therapy ) you will enjoy Delicious Food, cocktail or Two. Browse and bid on Incredible Art from all Former Patients All proceeds go towards the Art Therapy programs. CLICK on the LINK My BIO for more details. Hope to see you There!. Oh yeah I, will be giving a live mouth painting Demonstration along side to other artists. .( Celebrating World Mouth Painting Day)