Police investigating after man found dead on porch in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police are investigating after a man was found dead on the porch of a house.
Officers responded to the 7300 block of Stall Road at the Spivey Mobile Home Park around 6 a.m. for an unresponsive man. The man was found dead on the porch, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
The investigation is being handled by the police department and the Charleston County coroner’s office.
More than 10 officers were initially on scene and one man was seen being put into handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car around 7:30 a.m.
Law enforcement took down crime scene tape down and cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m.
The call came in at 5:57 a.m.
