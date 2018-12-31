Porch pirates could see years of jail time if SC bill gets approval

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry lawmaker filed a bill this month that would put stricter punishments on porch pirates.
The “Defense Against Porch Pirate Act” would increase the penalty for anyone who is found guilty of stealing a package. If approved, anyone who steals someone’s package could serve five years behind bars along with a felony offense.
South Carolina State Rep. McKnight filed the bill and said he hopes this will help people think twice about stealing people’s packages.
McKnight said there needs to be more than a slap on the wrist for someone who steals people’s packages.
He said the package thefts are only going to get worse as more people shop on the internet and have their packages delivered.
This holiday season Live 5 News reported several porch pirates who stole packages from other people’s front porches. Many of these encounters were caught on camera and law enforcement agencies have been able to use that to catch the culprits.
McKnight said that’s what motivated him to file the bill. He said the stories of package thefts start coming in around Thanksgiving and last throughout the holidays. McKnight said it affects people’s lives beyond the holidays and said South Caronia needs a law with teeth.
The bill would give a judge the discretion for 0 to 5 years of prison time, but McKnight said they would have to serve at least 85% of that time.
