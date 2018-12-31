Report: Drunk driver assaults deputy, attempts to bite others after car runs out of gas

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators say they have arrested a drunk driver who assaulted a deputy and attempted to bite others after his car ran out of gas.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Joseph Peterson of Johns Island and charged him with DUI and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest.
His arrest stems from an incident on Highway 17 and Highway 162 in Ravenel when a deputy saw motorists pushing a disabled car off the roadway. The driver, later identified as Peterson, said he ran out of gas and needed a ride home.
Peterson then got a can of gas from his garage, and the deputy drove him back to his car.
While driving back, the deputy said he could smell alcohol coming from Peterson who the deputy said was also slurring his words. When the deputy asked Peterson if he had any drinks he said he had a few earlier in the day, a sheriff’s office report states.
The deputy said Peterson showed signs of impairment during a series of sobriety tests. Peterson was then placed under arrest, however investigators say Peterson refused to get inside the patrol car.
The deputy reported that after giving multiple verbal instructions he forced the suspect in the back of the patrol car at which time Peterson began to bang on the windows of the patrol car with his feet.
The deputy said Peterson then refused to leave the patrol car so that leg restraints could be placed on him.
A sheriff’s office report states after Peterson was forcefully removed from the car, Peterson began to swing his arms and legs in an attempt to hit three deputies.
Investigators say Peterson struck one of the deputies multiple times with his feet and arms, and also tried to bite deputies while he was on the ground.
A report states the deputies were able to restrain Peterson and place him in the back of a patrol car.
