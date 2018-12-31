Robbery suspects using social media to entice victims, MBPD says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police are warning social media users Sunday after a string of recent robberies.
Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD says the suspects have used social media to arrange meet-ups in secluded locations, in their homes, or late at night. MBPD did not identify any specific suspects but say the cases are ongoing and the persecutors will be brought to justice.
WMBF News located a Myrtle Beach police incident report which may related to the alleged incidents.
At about 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 29, police responded to the 6500 block of Somerset Drive in reference to an armed robbery. The 50-year-old victim said he planned on picking up the suspect at a home in the 6500 block of Bryant Street after making contact with him on the Grindr app, the report states. As the victim pulled into a driveway on Bryant Street, two suspects reportedly approached the victim. Police say both suspects pulled a handgun and demanded money from the victim.
After telling the suspects he had no money, the victim said one of the suspects grabbed him by the arm, the report states. Police say the victim then pulled away and started running eastbound to escape. One of the suspects then chased the victim and allegedly struck him above the left ear, leaving a visible injury. According to the report, the victim continued running and jumped a fence into a backyard on Somerset Drive where he contacted authorities.
Police say the victim’s Galaxy Note 8 was taken from his vehicle, along with his wallet that contained credit cards, his driver’s license and Social Security card.
According to the report, one suspect is described as a black male, between 5 feet 10 and 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 180 to 220 pounds. The report also describes the second suspect as a black male between 20 and 23 years old, about 5 feet 7 to 6 feet tall, and weighing about 135 to 140 pounds.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1382.
