Warm and mainly dry to ring in 2019!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm weather will welcome in 2019, a stark contrast to the way we started out 2018. New Year’s Day will run about 45 degrees warmer than New Year’s Day last year. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s today and tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. Despite the clouds, little rain is expected through Wednesday. We’ll ring in the New Year tonight with temperatures in the 60s. Our next best rain chance will arrive Thursday and Friday but we’ll exit by the upcoming weekend. Expect lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures this weekend. Highs will be in the 60s.
TODAY: AM Fog. Mostly Cloudy and Warm. High 76.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Shower Possible Late. High 77.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 70.
THURSDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Shower Possible. High 65.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 65.
SATURDAY: Sunny and Comfortable. High 64.
SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 68.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.