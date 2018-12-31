Women learn they’re sisters through genealogy website

CONCORD, NH (WMUR/CNN/RNN) – A woman in New York gave her mother a very rare gift this holiday season.
With the help of a genetic-testing website and some research on her own, Lindsay Lewin connected her mother Rhonda Young with the half-sister she never knew she had.
Young and Melissa Henry both grew up in nearby Rochester, NH, but they never knew each other until Lewin started researching their family tree.
"She's like 'yeah, I think you have a sister and a brother,'" Young said.
As it turns out, Young and Henry share a father. When he died recently, Lewin saw Henry’s name in the obituary.
"I messaged her (on Facebook) and I was asking her if she would mind talking to me about it," Lewin said.
Young and Henry connected Christmas Day on Facebook and met for the first time on Sunday.
"I didn't know I had a sister out there, so it was a little bit scary,” Henry said.
She said she knew her dad was married once before but had no idea he had a child.
The pair had been just missing each other for years.
"We grew up in the same town our whole lives and we have the same maiden name, Chase, and went to the same schools," Henry said, ticking off their similarities.
"Never crossed paths," Young said.
"Well, we might have," Henry countered.
"Just didn't know," Young added.
In another twist, Young actually lived next door to Henry's mother in Rochester for years, the two families never knew they were more than just neighbors.
The likenesses between the two women are striking – the same bright smile and voice. They even finish each other's sentences.
"We want to start doing a beach weekend every year, just for us girls," Henry said.
Interrupting, Young added, "and we have a ton in common. We both like red wine."
But the list doesn’t end there.
It continues with dark chocolate, Reece’s cups, coffee and the color purple (not the movie).
Henry said it was always her dream to have a sister.
"Now I have one,” she said.
“Yes, you do - forever,” Young said.
