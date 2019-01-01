2 Berkeley Co. deputies involved in crash on College Park Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two deputies were involved in a crash late Monday night in Berkeley County, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.
Two deputies and a K9 deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were involved in an accident around 11:30 p.m. on College Park Road, Moldenhauer said.
They suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash because it involved a law enforcement vehicle.
