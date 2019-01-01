2 Berkeley Co. deputies involved in crash on College Park Road

VIDEO: 2 Berkeley Co. deputies involved in crash
By Live 5 News Web Staff | January 1, 2019 at 4:01 AM EST - Updated January 1 at 6:49 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two deputies were involved in a crash late Monday night in Berkeley County, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.

Two deputies and a K9 deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were involved in an accident around 11:30 p.m. on College Park Road, Moldenhauer said.

They suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash because it involved a law enforcement vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.