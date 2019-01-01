Bond denied for three men charged for attempted murder, armed robberies

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been denied for three men who are charged for attempted murder and a number of armed robberies.
21-year-old Vernell Lockhart, 18-year-old Zaquan Carter, and 20-year-old Alex Shawn Robinson were in bond court on Tuesday.
They were all denied bond for an attempted murder charge, and two of the suspects bonds were also set at $2 million each for six armed robbery and gun charges.
A juvenile was arrested in connection to the trio’s arrest.
Police say two of the suspects were out on bond for gun and drug charges when they were arrested for their latest crimes.
Investigators say the suspects may be involved in robberies targeting Hispanics.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Alston Street Sunday night around 6 p.m. for a robbery when the suspects were found. One officer saw a suspect throw a gun from the window of a car and conducted a traffic stop, and the men were found with more than $2,200 in cash on them, according to the incident report.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say officers have been saturating the area due to a recent string of armed robberies primarily targeting members of the Hispanic community.
“We are looking at additional robberies in our jurisdiction that may have involved these suspects and cooperating with the surrounding jurisdictions (Charleston county and Berkeley county) to see if the suspects may be associated with similar robberies,” said Spencer Pryor with North Charleston police.
