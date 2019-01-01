Coast Guard rescues stranded 81-year-old jet skier near Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - The Coast Guard says they rescued a man who grounded his jet ski Monday night near Hilton Head Island.
The sector Charleston command center received the call at 7:51 p.m. from Sea Tow for 81-year-old Joe Patten, who grounded his jet ski in the Skull Creek area. Sea Tow tried to reach him but couldn’t because of water depth and pluff mud.
After Coast Guard air station Savannah launched a helicopter to help at 8:21 p.m., the crew arrived on scene at 8:55 p.m. and hoisted Patten up in the helicopter. He was then taken to Hilton Head Airport with no medical concerns.
