Deputies investigating reported stabbing find injured homeless man

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies who were investigating a reported stabbing found an injured homeless man near Murrells Inlet Monday night.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened near 4430 Ocean Highway.
“The victim was uncooperative, and deputies were unable to determine how he was injured,” GCSO officials said."He was transported to an area hospital. The incident is under investigation."
If you have any information you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
“Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message,” GCSO officials said."This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911."
