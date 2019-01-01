Good boy: Beagle sniffs out African Millipede bound for SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A member of the U.S. Customs and Border protection Beagle brigade recently sniffed out an African Millipede that had stowed away in a suitcase bound for an undisclosed South Carolina city.
“Regal” made the discovery at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last Tuesday. The dog alerted to the traveler’s checked bag at the International arrivals baggage claim area. Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the baggage belonged to a couple who was bound for South Carolina from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Further inspection of the bag revealed a six-inch live African millipede discovered by a Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialist. Arrangements were being made to take it to an insectarium.
“CBP is on the frontline 24/7, searching for anything entering our country that could potentially harm our citizens,” said Carey Davis Atlanta CBP Area Port Director. “Our beagle sniffing out this millipede highlights how valuable our canine members are to protecting the U.S.”
According to Customs and Border Protection, the couple had no idea how the millipede made it into their luggage.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.