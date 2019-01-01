Goodwill open on New Years Day, promoting a donating resolution

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Goodwill is set to open its doors on New Years Day at 10 a.m. and the non-profit is hoping to promote a donating resolution.
"When you walk into the retail stores now, you're going to see all the clothes for losing weight,” Lawanda Wilson, a store manager, said. “But here at Goodwill we say lose weight and donate. So bring it on in. Donate. Feel healthy about yourself and healthy about the cause that you're donating to and walk into 2019 a better person.”
Goodwill accepts donations of almost everything from clothes to furniture. The only two things they don’t accept are mattresses and baby items. They also accept things like cars which they will pick up from your house. The number to call to schedule a house pick up is 800-433-3828.
Donating can also help you get a deduction when filing your taxes.
“Charitable donations are a big thing you can fill out on your taxes,” Wilson said. “You fill out what you bring in and you itemize it, and you can claim that on your taxes.”
90 percent of the profit made by Goodwill goes back to the community. It goes towards job training, employment placement services, and other community-based programs for people who may need a little extra help. In 2017, Goodwill says they helped 288,000 people train for careers in many different industries.
