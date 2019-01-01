All I-26 lanes near St. George closed as authorities investigate suspicious package

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - All I-26 lanes near St. George have been closed as authorities investigate a suspicious package.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are assisting the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious package in a vehicle on I-26 westbound at Mile Marker 177.
Dorchester County officials say motorists may leave the interstate at Exit 187 for detour routes.
The initial incident was reported on eastbound lanes at Exit 172 where traffic was being rerouted.
County officials then announced westbound lanes were closing as well.
Around 4:15 p.m., motorists reported reported law enforcement were rerouting traffic in the area.
Viewers say EMS, the fire department and the sheriff’s office have also responded to the scene.
We’ve reached out to authorities for more information on the incident.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.