Lowcountry nonprofit holds holiday coat drive

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - While the Lowcountry might not be feeling the cool temperatures right now they will come back eventually.
That means you’ll to be pulling out that winter coat, however not everyone has one. That’s why the nonprofit “I Serve with Joy” is hosting its 7th Annual Coat Drive with local businesses.
The coat drive is taking place until Jan. 7. They are looking for coats for men, women and children.
You might be cleaning out your closet for a fresh start to the new year. If you have a coat you don’t need anymore, there are several drop off locations you can choose from to give back.
Volunteers with the nonprofit wash the coats before giving them out.
The organization says the donations have been slow so for this year and they hope to get more in over the next week.
They've collected more than 800 coats over the years to hand out.
Here is a list of the drop off locations:
- Sticky Fingers in Charleston, Summerville and Mount Pleasant
- First Citizens Bank, 218 South Main St. Summerville
- Ladles - 8600 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
- Lucciono's 2X Platinum Salon, 4892 Ashley Phospahte Road, North Charleston
- BOLD Ministries International, 221 White St., Moncks Corner
- Crunch Fitness, 7800 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
- Progressive Physical Therapy
If you make a coat donation at the Sticky Fingers in downtown Charleston you will be entered into a raffle to win a Deluxe Barbecue Sauce Pack.
