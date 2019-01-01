Man posing as pastor smuggles drugs into Scotland County Detention Center, deputies say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly smuggled drugs into the Scotland County Detention Center while posing as a pastor.
On Monday, investigators conducted an undercover operation within the detention facility, according to an online post from the Scotland County Detective Division. Deputies allege James A. Morman III posed as a pastor and used bibles to smuggle illegal drugs and contraband into the facility.
Upon investigation, a sweep of the detention facility was conducted and a number of items, such as illegal substances and contraband, were found, the post states.
Mormon III and inmate Bryson Brown were charged with the possession of a controlled substance pursuant to the North Carolina Controlled Substance Act, in addition to being charged with carrying contraband within a detention facility in NC. They were also charged with felony possession or controlled substance within a prison or detention facility, felony delivery of a controlled substance to an inmate, controlled substance schedule III and misdemeanor simple possession of schedule III.
Additional charges are expected, the post states.
