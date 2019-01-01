Man transported to the hospital following shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say it happened around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of 127 North Romney Street.
According to Charleston police, a man was transported to MUSC with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and left arm.
“His injuries do not appear life threatening at this time,” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information is urged to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
Officers were seen blocking off the Bridgeview Village off of North Romney Street. Forensics units were seen responding to the scene.
Residents said they were told that police are working a crime scene inside.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.