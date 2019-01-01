Man with gunshot wound dropped off at N. Charleston McDonald’s

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police responded to a McDonald’s Tuesday morning for a man who was dropped off there with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 2500 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30 a.m. for initial reports of a shooting.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and officers are working to find a crime scene, Pryor said.
Officers were also seen down the street from the McDonald’s on North Forest Drive between an Econo Lodge and a Sleep in collecting evidence. It’s unclear whether the two scenes are connected.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
