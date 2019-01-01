Police: Man dropped off at McDonalds shot himself while playing with gun; made up robbery story

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - After an investigation on Tuesday morning, North Charleston police say the story about a man being robbed and dropped off at a McDonald’s on Ashley Phosphate Road was made up.
Officers found a man and woman walking next to a Fairfield Inn with the car that the victim was brought to the McDonald’s in. After questioning, detectives learned that the gunshot victim and three others were going through a dumpster in the 7200 block of Cross County Road when the victim of another man were playing with a handgun, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. The gun then discharged and hit one of the men in the abdomen.
The group then decided to come up with a story that the man was shot during a robbery and planned to drop him off at McDonald’s, Pryor said.
Officers initially responded to the McDonald’s in the 2500 block of Ashley Phosphate Road for a man who was dropped off there with a gunshot wound around 8:30 a.m., according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.