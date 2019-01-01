Police: 2 men shot in car while stopped at red light on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two people were injured early Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting on Dorchester Road.
Around 4 a.m., officers responded to MUSC for two men who had been shot, according to Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor. The passenger told police that he and the driver of a car were stopped at a red light on Dorchester Road near I-26 when unknown suspects shot at them in the car.
The driver of the car then drove both men to MUSC, Pryor said. Officers were able to recover shell casings in the shoulder of lane two in the area of Dorchester Road where the shooting happened, Pryor said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
