Unseasonably warm temperatures to ring in the new year!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - We’re starting out the new year with unseasonably warm temperatures and plenty of clouds. Peaks of sun will send high temperatures today into the middle to upper 70s. Today’s high temperatures in the 70s will be a stark contrast from how we started out 2018 when highs were in the 30s for the first 7 days of the year. There will be a few spotty showers today although most of the day will be dry. Similar conditions can be expected on Wednesday when we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with a few spotty showers. Highs will be near 70 degrees. The shower chance will increase on Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches the area. The weather will finally improve with sunshine returning for the weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s.