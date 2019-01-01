Water issue impacts several units at W. Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A possible broken water line in an attic at a West Ashley apartment complex may displace several tenants.
Emergency crews responded to the Concord West of the Ashley condos at 45 Sycamore Ave. around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday because of an automatic fire alarm. Firefighters found water flowing from a third floor area. While the water source was controlled, but several units were impacted, according to Charleston fire department spokesman Mike Julazadeh.
Charleston Water System also responded to assist with shutting down the water source and SCE&G has been requested because of a possible impact to the electrical system.
Emergency responders are still working with management to determine the damage and if anyone needs to be relocated.
