West Ashley couple arrested for having explosive device

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - A West Ashley couple is in jail, accused of having a destructive device at their home.
Thirty-four year old Brandon Kosic Jr. and thirty-three year old Lauren Hendricks were arrested Monday night.
Kosic and Hendricks appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon.
According to the arrest warrant, Kosic’s probation officer was checking up on Kosic and found paraphernalia. Charleston County deputies were called to the home and found the device.
The device is used to simulate battle noises, battlefield effects, shells in flight and ground burst explosions.
According to the affidavit, a deputy asked Kosic about the device and he replied, “I’ve had that thing for years.”
Deputies also charged both suspects with trafficking heroin after apparently finding it in a room the couple shared.
Magistrate Joanna Summey set bond at $500,000 for both Kosic and Hendricks.
