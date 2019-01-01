What you need to know about the SC Gas Tax Credit

Both Vehicle A and Vehicle B are eligible for the credit. The vehicle traded in or totaled (Vehicle A) and the replacement vehicle (Vehicle B) count as “one vehicle equivalent” when determining the number of vehicles a taxpayer may use in computing the credit. The taxpayer will combine the motor fuel expenses of the “old” vehicle (Vehicle A) and the “new” vehicle (Vehicle B) and will combine the preventative maintenance expenses of the “old” vehicle (Vehicle A) and the “new” vehicle (Vehicle B) for purposes of computing the credit. Note: The result is different if Vehicle A is sold after the purchase of Vehicle B.